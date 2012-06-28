Ten Year Retrospective@ Wilson Center for the Arts

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:PunctuationKerning/> <w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing> <w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing> <w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery> <w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery> <w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/> <w:SaveIfXMLInvalid>false</w:SaveIfXMLInvalid> <w:IgnoreMixedContent>false</w:IgnoreMixedContent> <w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText>false</w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText> <w:Compatibility> <w:BreakWrappedTables/> <w:DontGrowAutofit/> <w:DontAutofitConstrainedTables/> <w:DontVertAlignInTxbx/> </w:Compatibility> </w:WordDocument> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:LatentStyles DefLockedState=\"false\" LatentStyleCount=\"276\"> </w:LatentStyles> </xml><![endif]--> <!--[if gte mso 10]> <style> /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:\"Table Normal\"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-parent:\"\"; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:10.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-fareast; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;} </style> <![endif]--> <!--StartFragment--> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">The 10</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><sup>th</sup></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> anniversary of Brookfield's Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts celebrates a monumental decade. Whether involved in the performing or visual arts, the Wilson Center brought these creative events to the Milwaukee Metro\'s Western suburbs to increase their crucial impact. They continue to forge ahead, plan for their future with a new outdoor amphitheater currently being finished on site and eventually add a sculpture garden on the surrounding parkland. While known for their stunning performing arts schedule that brings incredible musical talent to the area, the Wilson Center already planned a full season of visual exhibitions in their Ploch Art Gallery to commemorate this anniversary. </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">On display until July 30, the “Wilson Center Retrospective” exhibition acknowledges artists who have participated in other exhibits over the past 10 years and hosts an <strong>Artist's Dialogue</strong> on <strong>July 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m</strong>. Milwaukee artist Gary John Gresl displays two expertly crafted large shadow boxes filled with found and reclaimed objects. Gresl's <em>Excollection</em> <em>Minnie Wright, Shannon County, South Dakota</em> places a cat head skeleton as a central object with a mottled ID tag below it that reads: Saber Tooth Cat, 35 million years old.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">This interesting fact bears no resemblance, or appears to have little connection, to the vintage picture of Minnie Wright, also seen behind glass in the lower right corner. A rusty animal trap hangs on the outside of the frame adorned with huge pinecones. Gresl's complex narratives seen in his images challenge the viewer to define the collected information and add their own interpretations at the gallery, a fascinating experience. Old pennies line the background of the box completely filled with interesting artifacts presumably from Shannon County, South Dakota. And yet, does the viewer know that fact about the Saber Tooth Cat to be true and can be believed? Or are these only Gresl's fantasy worlds from the past?</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">In the same vein using vintage materials, Marna Goldstein Brauner exhibits, <em>Mourning Hankies-Three Ladies. </em>Old adorned handkerchiefs explore the Victorian mourning theme through applied digital printing, screen-printing and hand embroidery. Brauner's interesting three hankie triptych places a highly abstract facial portrait in the center of the square fabric and then surrounds it with the pulling of ropes by printed hands, images apparently taken from antique ads. Which perhaps represents how individuals tug at old memories to keep them alive when loved ones are lost, or continually add to these memories for further remembrance.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">The retrospective also includes Steve Feren's fabulous glass figures, two half animal and half human figures cast in rich primary hues. Although his permanent sculpture titled <em>Flock </em>hangs from the ceiling in the Wilson Center's Kutemperoor Auditorium and begs to be admired by standing in the aisles. Yevgeniya Kaganovich's contemporary sculpture constructed from cast rubber and latex sheets invites the viewer to look closer. One would like to touch the piece, put it on, take it to the lips. Her <em>Double Mouth Piece 20 </em>examines the personal or impersonal connections to be made through this exaggerated size of medical instrument. Where maybe one person gives another person the breathe of life..or maybe not?</span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Other featured artists at the Wilson Center include: Sarah Aslakson, Amy Arnston, Randall Berndt, Derrick Bulsch, Christine Buth Furness, Lawrence D'Attilio, Joann Engelhart, Jane Fasse Laurel Lueders, Valerie Manglon, John Miller and Wendy Mukluk. The gallery could exhibit more images with these paintings and photographs, prints and watercolors, with the anticipation that the Ploch Gallery walls would be completely filled. </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Upcoming in July, the Artist's Dialogue and reception presents all the artwork and the respective artists available for answering any questions regarding their work at a light evening reception. Which could be a great opportunity to visit the Wilson Center and also view their sculptures. Outdoors, five sculptures mark the beginning to a larger garden planned when time and funds allow. Five other pieces of art were integrated into the architecture of the building and can also be viewed. The Wilson center provides a convenient ake away guide to explain the permanent art.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-bottom: 0.0001pt; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">If one needed any more inspiration for a visit, each Friday the Wilson Center also offers Starry Nights Concerts beginning at 6:30 p.m., the music free for anyone's enjoyment. Come early to view the art and then bring a blanket and a basket filled with wine and cheese for an evening of entertainment in the center of Mitchell Park. Relax and appreciate what the Wilson Center has brought to the Milwaukee Metro area's art community. Wish them ten more years to complete all this dedicated arts organization has envisioned for the future.<span> </span></span></p> <p> <em>The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts at 19805 West Capitol Drive presents their 10th Anniversary "Wilson Center Retrospective" exhibition through July 30. For a complete listing of special events, programs, season tickets for the musical performances, visual art exhibitions or a listing of the Summer 2012 Starry Nights concerts please visit: www.wilson-center.com.

The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts at 19805 West Capitol Drive presents their 10th Anniversary "Wilson Center Retrospective" exhibition through July 30.