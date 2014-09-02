‘The Human Condition’ at the Chazen in Madison

It’s said that the family that plays together, stays together. But what about the spouses that collect ceramics together? They put on exhibitions at the Chazen Museum of Art. “The Human Condition: The Stephen and Pamela Hootkin Collection of Contemporary Ceramic Sculpture” collects 120 pieces by 36 artists united in the conviction that the ceramic artist need not be restricted to utilitarian or decorative works. The works are, by turns, representational, grotesque, abstract and much in between.

The exhibition lasts from Sept. 5 through Nov. 30 and boasts robust programming during the duration. Prepare yourself for the exhibition with “Theater of the Figure: Ceramics and the Art Collection of Stephen and Pamela Hootkin,” a presentation by ceramics specialists Garth Clark and Mark Del Vecchio. The talk is on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 5:30 p.m. and will be immediately followed by a preview of the exhibition at 6:30 p.m., during which you can apply your new knowledge while enjoying live music and refreshments. Consult the Chazen’s website for information about lectures, discussions, poetry readings and film screenings associated with “The Human Condition.”

Laura Collins

Gallery 2622

2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave.

Ink wash painting is a technique stemming from East Asia and traditionally practiced by scholars. Laura Collins is an artist and scholar stemming from Chicago. The two merge with the opening of Collins’ ink wash paintings at Gallery 2622. Collins infuses the somber, ancient technique with a humorous, modern twist. She has a fondness for depicting celebrities—especially when humanized in mug shots, dishabille and emotional breakdowns. The exhibition hits the ground running with an opening reception Friday, Sept. 5, from 6-9 p.m.

“Temporary Resurfacing”

Ninth -11th streets. and West Historic Mitchell Street

If walls could talk, those of Historic Mitchell Street would bend our ears with sepia-tone tales full of Polish immigrants and candy raisins. On Saturday, Sept. 6, the walls of Mitchell Street will wax eloquent with “Temporary Resurfacing,” a one-night-only outdoor multi-video projection event. From façades to intimate crevices, more than twenty regional artists will illuminate the two blocks of Ninth through 11th streets. To facilitate your wandering, maps will be distributed and food trucks will be strategically parked.