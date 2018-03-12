The Pfister Hotel Names Next Artist-in-Residence

The Pfister Hotel, located at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Jefferson Street, began their Artist-in-Residence program in 2009, when Reggie Baylor was given the distinction. Since then, artists such as Niki Johnson and Katie Musolff have held the position.

Stephanie Schultz, a Milwaukee-area fashion designer, has been announced as this year’s Pfister Artist-in-Residence, succeeding tintype photographer Margaret Muza. “I am thrilled to be the next Artist-in-Residence as the Pfister celebrates the program’s 10th anniversary,” Schultz said in a press release. “It will be an honor to share my enthusiasm for fashion design with a community that I love.”

In 2005, Schultz began her fashion label, Silversark, as a way to bring Japanese street fashion to a Western audience. Recently, she has experimented with fashion elements from the Tudor-era through the Roaring ’20s, and translated them into contemporary designs.

Schultz will spend her yearlong residency designing a 16-20-piece fashion line inspired by the subjects in the hotel’s expansive art collection. This will include photographing, compositing and printing replicas of select hotel paintings on fabric to create one-of-a-kind wearable art.

Her residency will culminate in a fashion show, presenting the full collection in The Pfister Hotel’s Imperial Ballroom. The final piece of her collection will serve as a Legacy Piece for the hotel, which will go on permanent display in the property.

For the third time in the history of the Artist-in-Residence program, Schultz was also selected as the winner of the public vote.