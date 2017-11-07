'The Shape of Things to Come' at East Side's galerie Kenilworth

“The Shape of Things to Come” is the second exhibition to take place at the East Side’s new galerie Kenilworth. The show features three Milwaukee natives and MIAD graduates united in their use of “geometric minimalism to debate how we navigate and appreciate the act of living.”

Karin Haas (now living in New York) contributes pastel drawings that riff on the theme of three stacked geometric forms. The airy color combinations and ambiguous albeit familiar shapes yield a non-confrontational, pleasantly perplexing experience of abstraction.

Harvey Opgenorth (now in L.A.) applies acrylic to panels to play with perception like an optical illusion. Hazy stripes of colors, recalling the aurora borealis, unaccountably shift positions as they traverse the panel from east to west.

Keith Nelson repurposes cast-off odds and ends collected from his work as a museum preparator. The resultant collages reconcile chance with composition to transform debris into contemplation.

“The Shape of Things to Come” opens with a reception Friday, Nov. 10, from 6-9 p.m. The exhibition is up through Dec. 31.

“Small Works by Sculptors in the Bradley Family Foundation Collection”

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

As the erratic seasons veer toward winter, it becomes increasingly unpleasant to venture out in the Lynden Sculpture Garden’s 40-acre expanse to see the 50+ monumental sculptures housed on the grounds. The thoughtful folks at the LSG have therefore selected smaller sculptures from the Bradley Family Foundation’s collection for a warmer, indoor exhibition. Among the works to be displayed is a set of posters created by pioneering minimalist sculptor Tony Smith for his 1967 five-part sculpture Wandering Rocks, which is installed on the Lynden grounds and visible through an exhibition window. The exhibition is on display through Feb. 18, 2018.

“Beyond My Window Sill”

Inspiration Studios

1500 S. 73rd St.

Ronni Shmauz loves painting and hates to see things go to waste. These dual passions find expression in “Beyond My Window Sill,” on display 6-7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14 (or by private appointment) at Inspiration Studios. Salvaged windows serve as the West Allis artist’s canvasses, coming with their own beautifully distressed frame and brought to life by natural light. Shmauz will lead a workshop for kids on Saturday, Nov. 25, noon-3 p.m., to help harried parents get a jumpstart on the holiday season.