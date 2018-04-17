The Surrealist Impulse (and More) in Milwaukee Area Galleries

“Miro: Original Lithographs” and “Surrealism in Mexican Art”

David Barnett Gallery

1024 E. State St.

Informed by Freud’s deep dives into the human unconscious and animated by the absurdity of world wars, Surrealism remains one of the most compelling legacies of modern art. The movement has also disregarded geographic boundaries, establishing outposts everywhere from Wisconsin (in the work of Marshall Glasier, John Wilde, Karl Priebe and contemporary artists like Fred Stonehouse) to Mexico, as a new exhibition at the David Barnett Gallery demonstrates. An exhibition of lithographs by Spanish Surrealist artist Joan Miró will be concurrently displayed, showing yet another side of the Surrealist impulse. Both exhibitions open Friday, April 20, from 5-9 p.m.

“Ed Rappold: Saving Cedarburg One Photo at a Time”

Cedarburg History Museum

N58 W6194 Columbia Road

Ed Rappold was only 20 years old in 1939 when he opened a photography studio on Washington Avenue in Cedarburg. When clients brought him old photographs of the small city to be copied, Rappold would invariably request permission to make a print and a negative for himself. Thus, over the years, Rappold compiled a collection of more than 2,200 images documenting the history of his beloved Cedarburg. Although he passed away in 2013, Rappold’s legacy lives on in “Ed Rappold: Saving Cedarburg One Photo at a Time,” currently on display at the Cedarburg History Museum. The exhibition features more than 133 aerial photographs of Cedarburg taken between 1940-1970.

“Steven D. Foster: The Space Between, Selected Works 1977-2017”

The Alice Wilds

900 S. Fifth St., Suite 102

With more than 40 years of experience peering through a camera, Steven D. Foster has refined a vision of the world in the lush black-and-white contrast of silver gelatin prints. A retrospective of the photographer’s career is currently on display at the less-than-one-year-old contemporary art gallery The Alice Wilds. Foster, who taught photography at UW-Milwaukee for more than 30 years, has been influenced by everything from avant-garde jazz musicians (The Steve Lacy Series, 1977-1978), nature (The Lake Series, 1981-1982 and Images of Eden, 1983-1984) and Islamic sacred art (An Imaginary Book: Prayer Stones and Crystalline Paradise, Moorish Spain, 2011-13). A reception with Foster will be held on Friday, April 20, from 5-9 p.m.