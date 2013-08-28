The Historic Third Ward Association and Amdur Productions present the second annual Third Ward Art Festival, Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. In January, the Third Ward—aka Milwaukee’s “Arts and Fashion District”—was honored by the national granting organization ArtPlace with the designation of one of America’s Top 12 ArtPlaces 2013.

With festivities such as this, it is easy to see how the neighborhood warrants such descriptions. This year’s art festival features 140 juried artists working in myriad media, including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, fiber, furniture, glass, jewelry, metal and wood. Live music, delicious cuisine from the neighborhood’s many high-end dining establishments and numerous children’s activities abound. Admission to the festival is free and many artworks will be on sale for $100 or less, making this a truly inviting and inclusive fine arts event.

RAM Artist Fellowship Inaugural Exhibition

Racine Art Museum

441 Main St.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, from 6-8 p.m., join the four Racine/Kenosha area artists participating in RAM’s Artist Fellowship Inaugural Exhibition for a preview and reception at the Wustum Museum. The exhibition itself runs through Nov. 30, and the artists are Jerrold Belland (working in whimsical comic-style drawings that satirize politics and society), Doug DeVinny (working in painting and digital printing that abstract urban imagery), Kimberly Greene (working in glazed porcelain to question architectural spaces) and Kathleen Laybourn (working in multi-media sculpture that expands the narratives ascribed to femininity).

“Continuum 2013: In Retrospect Denis Sargent”

Peck School of the Arts (PSOA Arts Center Gallery)

2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.

The Peck School of the Arts marks the retirement of one of its most venerable professors of visual art, Denis Sargent. This exhibition features Sargent’s own work as well as selected works by his former students. Displays are on view Aug. 30-Sept. 27, with a closing reception and gallery talk offered on Friday, Sept. 27, 5-8 p.m.

“MDA One Night Stand Art Auction”

Henry Maier Festival Park, Briggs & Stratton Stage

Harley-Davidson and the Muscular Dystrophy Association will hold a fundraiser at the Summerfest Grounds on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 2-3 p.m. Attend the auction to bid on a painting co-created by Harley-Davidson artist Matthew Hintz and 8-year-old MDA Ambassador Reagan Imhoff. More of Hintz’ paintings of Harleys are on view at the Katie Gingrass Gallery (207 E. Buffalo St.) through Sept. 18.