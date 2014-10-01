Tom Loeser’s Beautiful Kindling

It could have been kindling, but art lovers should be thankful that Tom Loeser’s sculptural furniture and furniture-esque sculptures have not been committed to the flames. A new exhibition, “Tom Loeser: It Could Have Been Kindling,” at the Museum of Wisconsin Art compiles works from Loeser’s 30-year career during which he has won international renown and prestigious commissions.

Loeser’s creations display a grand disregard for the traditional categories of beauty and function. Having distilled the essential qualities of common household items, Loeser composes virtuosic variations on those themes. The ingenious simplicity of his chairs, shelves and benches only enhances the beauty of the pieces. In Loeser’s workshop, sea-unworthy skiffs are stripped to their skeletons and contorted into positions that wouldn’t be out of place at yoga class and chests of drawers have drawers nestled within drawers like a Russian matryoshka doll. If you walk away “captivated...with new possibilities,” then Loeser has accomplished his goal.

Tom Loeser, live music and light appetizers will all be present for the exhibition’s opening party on Sunday, Oct. 5 from 2-5 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m., Loeser will tell the history of his career as a craftsman. “It Could Have Been Kindling” is on display from Oct. 5-Jan. 11.

Ninth Annual Fine Furnishings Show

Harley-Davidson Museum

400 W. Canal St.

The garage of our home is where we store ugly furnishings. The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum is where you’ll soon find fine furnishings. From Oct. 3-5 the nomadic Fine Furnishings Show will be returning to Milwaukee with its wealth of wares. This year, two “avian artists” will be featured. Milwaukee’s own Mark Saxon will be on hand with his eagle-eyed photography. Bird painter Brenda Wrigley Scott is slated to debut a new body of work. The Fine Furnishings Show takes place Friday, 4-8 p.m., Saturday, 10-6 p.m. and Sunday, 10-5 p.m. Admission is $10.

Fourth Annual Red Leaf ARToberfest Arts & Crafts Marketplace

Charles Allis Art Museum

1801 N. Prospect Ave.

Every October we are reminded that Mother Nature is an artist when, with impeccable taste, she sets off harlequin canopies against the grey sky. Inspired by the season, the Charles Allis Art Museum is pleased to hold its Red Leaf ARToberfest Arts & Crafts Marketplace. In addition to a beer garden and live music, more than 25 artists will display paintings, ceramics, photography, jewelry, banjos, felting, origami, button ware, chainmaille and much more. The fourth annual ARToberfest takes place on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 11-5 p.m. The $5 admission includes museum tours at 1 and 3 p.m.