Tory Folliard Gallery Honors John Wilde

BeginningSaturday, Feb. 13,presents a retrospective honoring one of Wisconsin’spremier painters, John Wilde (1919-2006). The gallery’s “John Wilde Revisited”(through March 6) features 15 works from Wilde’s exceptional career, whichspanned six decades and produced hundreds of influential drawings andpaintings.

Wilde, aUW-Madison alumnus and Alfred Sessler distinguished professor of art, inspiredstudents and successful artists such as Flora Langlois and Mary Alice Wimmerover his 35 years of teaching in Madison.Along with numerous solo exhibitions and awards, Wilde was elected to New York’s prestigiousNational Academy of Design in 1993.

Tory FolliardGallery’s retrospective offers a glimpse into Wilde’s career between the years1942-2003, a time in which he embraced surrealism by depicting fantasticalscenes that defy logic. Through his precise, polished and photorealistictechniques, Wilde drew intricately detailed images that demand attention fromviewers. Wilde’s artwork portrays psychological narratives that incorporateself-portraiture and personalities from his life.

Mary Mourning Dove (1981), a stark but delicate silverpoint drawingthat marries a woman’s head and torso to the feathered body of a cooing bird,exemplifies Wilde’s “Lady Bird Series” and demonstrates his genius.

Folliard alsoexhibits Wilde’s large-scale oil on panel WildeworldRevisited, a 1995 re-imagining of WisconsinWildeworld,a similar painting ofhis from the 1950s that belongs to the Milwaukee Art Museum’scollection.

An openingreception on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. will celebrate Wilde’sdistinguished art and accomplishments.

A young Wisconsin fiber artist, Mindy Sue Meyers, experimentswith indulgence and temptation in her exhibition “One From Wisconsin:Stitchalicious” at the Museum ofWisconsin Art (MWA). Meyers invents a “Candyland” installation that smileson Pop Art with every confection imaginable constructed from common householditems such as felt, paper napkins, sheets and sponges.

Sheet Cakes and Sponge Cakes displayimpeccable craftsmanship as Meyers adds beads, buttons, ribbons and crystals toher faux treats. These delights include felt chocolate bonbons and pink andwhite swirls that fill replicas of vintage soda fountain jars. Her 12-inch-highNapoleon Cake,layered and stitched from pastel dishcloths, is displayed on amilky white cake plate.

The“Stitchalicious” exhibition (through Feb. 14) coincides with MWA’s annualfund-raiser “An Evening of Wine and Roses,” a Feb. 13 event at which attendeesmay sample fine wines, beers and sweets. Meyers’ delectable cupcakes andcandies, for sale at the event, inspire children and adults alike to entertaindreams of Willy Wonka and Mary Poppinsor even Martha Stewart.