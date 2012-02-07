Tory Folliard Gallery's Glass Art Exhibit

<strong>Tory Folliard Gallery</strong> will introduce two established artists to the Milwaukee area beginning Feb. 11. The dual exhibition "Stephanie Trenchard & Jeremy Popelka: New Work 2012" displays glass artwork specifically created for a winter debut in Milwaukee.<br /><br />The married partners make their home in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., where they work from their glass gallery/studio. They have won national acclaim for their sculptural glasswork, yet they have rarely exhibited in Milwaukee. Popelka and Trenchard use a similar sand-cast technique for their works, but their individual styles diverge dramatically.<br /><br />Popelka presents about a half-dozen abstract works that reference architectural forms in farming environments. He incorporates a subtle color palette into his works. Trenchard studied to be a painter, and that clearly comes across in her work, which is cast with the addition of brilliant color.<br /><br />Trenchard's transparent glass holds unique images sculpted and painted from memories: chairs, houses and teapots she calls "painted and sculpted inclusions." One example, titled <em>Emily With Sister Sue and Mabel</em>,<em> </em>casts the glass to resemble a feminine form, the inside filled with a bird, chairs and a house. The glass is also painted to reflect miniature domiciles adorned with vibrant hues and patterns.<br /><br />In a separate gallery, Charles Munch returns with the exhibition "Playing With Fire." His stylized interiors and landscapes painted in oil on canvas suggest both conflict and peace with the world and the creatures that inhabit it. Munch captures great complexity in regards to nature's changing environment.<br /><br />To celebrate these exceptional exhibitions, the gallery hosts an artists' reception for Popelka, Trenchard and Munch on Saturday, Feb. 11, 1-4 p.m.<strong><br /><br />Art Happenings</strong><br /><br />James Reid Residency <p>RedLine Milwaukee</p> <p>1422 N. Fourth St.</p> <p>Los Angeles master printmaker James Reid comes to Milwaukee for a printmaking residency Feb. 13-18, during which time he will host several workshops. On Feb. 15 at 6 p.m., Reid will present a lecture during a reception at the Haggerty Museum of Art (530 N. 13th St.). On Feb. 17, RedLine hosts a party featuring appetizers, live music and demonstrations by Reid. For more information, call 414-288-7290 or email <a href="mailto:mary.dornfield@marquettte.edu" target="_blank">mary.dornfield@marquettte.edu</a>.<br /><br />A Chosen Path: The Ceramic Art of Karen Karnes </p> <p>Racine Art Museum</p> <p>441 Main St., Racine</p> <p>For the past 60 years, iconic artist Karen Karnes has been at the front of the ceramics field, helping to elevate this craft to the level of fine art. Karnes' work will be featured through May 27.</p><br />