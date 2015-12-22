Traditional Cornhusk Art Workshops at Walker’s Point Center For the Arts

Afternoons with Art (aka AwA) are art camps in miniature offered by Walker’s Point Center for the Arts when Milwaukee Public Schools are not in session. From Dec. 28-30, WPCA is hosting a handful of workshops led by local artist Yesica Coria. Hailing from Veracruz, Mexico, Coria specializes in traditional Mexican corn husk art.

On Monday, Dec. 28, from 1-5 p.m., Coria will teach a beginning level class (ages 6 and up) in which students will create butterflies, dragonflies and other animals from corn husk. On the workshop’s second day, students will up their game by adding cornhusk dolls to their repertoire. It is recommended that students below the age of 8 have participated in the first workshop. The cornhusk art workshop culminates with a puppet-making session on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Once again it is suggested that participants be 8 or older or have honed their craft on the first two days of the workshop. The special workshop is $5/day for 53204 residents, $10/day for non-53204 residents or $25 for non-residents desiring the whole kit and caboodle.

Art Preserve

John Michael Kohler Arts Center, Sheboygan

608 New York Ave.

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) is preparing to create the world’s first facility for the study of art environments, their preservation and presentation. Approximately 39 acres of the Schuchardt Farm would be allocated to the Art Preserve. Groundbreaking is expected in the summer of 2017 with a targeted completion in 2020. JMKAC is internationally known for its authoritative collection of art environments, i.e. multifaceted works of art that involve an individual’s transformation of an environment—say, a house—as opposed to a mere canvas or hunk of marble. For exemplary examples of art environments, visit the James Tellen Woodland Sculpture Garden (5634 Evergreen Drive in Wilson, Wis.) or Loy Bowlin’s Beautiful Holy Jewel Home at JMKAC.

Member Double Discount Day

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Drive

As if a $34 million repair and expansion project wasn’t enough to win your everlasting love and renewed membership, the Milwaukee Art Museum is upping its holiday spirit game. On Thursday, Dec. 24, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., MAM is offering members a 20% discount in the Museum Store for last-minute gifts and holiday décor. It also bears mention that the Kohl’s Art Generation Studio is open through Jan. 3, except Dec. 25, furnishing an opportunity to rid the kids of excess energy or to craft their own specialized holiday creations.