Truman Lowe's Thunder @ MWA

Complexly understated: This describes artist Truman Lowe's sensitive personality and three-dimensional sculptures. The University of Wisconsin-Madison professor spent a few moments discussing his art at his solo exhibition, which recently opened at West Bend's Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA) under the title “Truman Lowe: Limn.” One installation hangs from the ceiling in a smaller side gallery, available for contemplation from the benches positioned in the room's corners. MWA Associate Director Graeme Reid defines this piece, Lowe's artwork Thunder (2010) as “sophisticated and spectacular.” Quiet and unassuming, Lowe walks over to the artwork and speaks about the installation composed completely from willow branches, now lighted and surrounded by the cast shadows flowing outwards from the art over the ceiling and floor, resembling the water images Lowe reflects in many of his works.

Q: What inspired the Thunder installation?

A: I'm interested in lines, natural lines and willow is a good example of natural lines, as well as three-dimensional lines. This inspires much of my work.

Q: Where do you obtain the willow that you use in your sculptures?

A: I harvest the willow myself in June, when it's pretty well full-grown. You can peel it easily then. Sometimes I sand the willow [branches], the sanding creates a white tone that contrasts with the natural peeled willow. Then I white-washed the willow in the center [of the sculpture] for more drama.

Q: How did you conceive of this idea?

A: I can [and first] imagine the idea, the idea of the piece in my mind. Then I try and make a visual image, how to construct that idea. We can and you see the oncoming thunderstorm. Ultimately, though, clouds and rain are really little particles we can't see. So I try to produce all their movement we really don't see. It's not about objects, but the space they move through, whether clouds or streams. The invisible world, instead of the visible.

Q: Do all your ideas begin this way?

A: Yes, they just show up in my head [from memories of my Black River Falls home], and then the materials suggest the concept. I begin and start harvesting the willow and then decide how it will work. When I saw the space to install the show, the original piece, it was too big for the room. So, I went back and worked all night to reconfigure it. Once it finally came [the visual idea] I was happy with it. I like thunderstorms. I like the movement and to see these natural forces at work.

Q: What's in the future for your artwork?

A: I agreed to be a part of an exhibit at the Museum of Art and Design in New York, in Fall of 2011. So, I'll need, have to get some ideas for that show. I'll visit New York, look at the museum, the spaces, and then request a space. The idea has to fit the site. I like [installing] a work for a specific site.

Q: With a full-time professor's life, do you work on your art everyday?

A: I'm always working on paper, in ink and pencil, and wood, and always needs to have three dimensions, similar to the marquettes in the show. I have a sketchbook and I draw everyday, as well as go to Black River Falls once every season. To refresh my memory.

Q: Is there anything else you'd like to say regarding this exhibition?

A: I'm delighted that they [the MWA] are willing to show my work. It's an honor to be exhibited here, in Wisconsin. I try to promote Wisconsin wherever I go. It's scenic, which means soothing, serene to me. You can relate to the earth and not for recreation. To recreate yourself.