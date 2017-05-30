Uncrating Peter Max's Brilliant Career at Gallery 505

Peter Max’s aesthetic has become visual shorthand for the 1960s. His depictions of cultural monuments such as the Statue of Liberty and bywords like “love" were rendered fresh and timely by Max’s use of fluorescent Day-Glo colors. But, unlike many other countercultural icons, Max has neither burned out nor faded away. He has painted the past seven U.S. presidents and been the Official Artist of the Grammys, five NFL Super Bowls and countless other events that wish to be associated with Max’s chromatic evocation of a better world.

A newly curated collection of Max’s paintings, spanning 1960 to 2017, will be on display in Gallery 505 (517 E. Silver Spring Drive) beginning with an uncrating event on Friday, June 2, from 6-8 p.m. The exhibition features some of the artist’s most famous works, including the Statue of Liberty , his “Flag" pieces, Umbrella Man and Cosmic Runner . Peter Max himself will make in-gallery appearances on Saturday, June 11, from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, June 12, from 2-4 p.m.

Nohl Fellowship Exhibition

Haggerty Museum of Art

530 N. 13th St.

For the past 14 years, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individual Artists has dispersed tidy sums to a select group of emerging and established local artists. The five recipients of the 2016 Nohl Fellowships will unveil their new works at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art during an opening reception on Wednesday, June 7, from 6-8 p.m. The works include Rose Curley’s graphic memoir of growing up as a black child in a white family and Brooke Thiele’s adaptation of the traditional Korean musical art of pansori —a reflection on the experience of being adopted into a Green Bay family from her native South Korea as a young child.

Sculpture Milwaukee

Various locations along Wisconsin Avenue from Sixth Street to O’Donnell Park

You may have noticed various sculptures popping up along Wisconsin Avenue like mushrooms on a decomposing log. This glut of public art comes courtesy of Sculpture Milwaukee, an urban installation that will culminate in 22 sculptures by 21 artists stretching from Sixth Street to O’Donnell Park. Contributors include internationally known names such as Santiago Calatrava (designer of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s iconic Quadracci Pavilion) and minimalist master Sol Lewitt—alongside Milwaukee’s own Michelle Grabner, Paul Druecke and Jason S. Yi. The sculptures are on view through Oct. 22.