UWM Showcases Art From Milwaukee and the World

Even more than its impressive array of art, UW-Milwaukee Gallery Day exhibits the vitality of Milwaukee’s visual art community. On Thursday, Nov. 21, the free event will utilize all four of UWM’s art spaces—INOVA, Arts Center Gallery, UWM Student Union Art Gallery and UWM Art History Gallery—to showcase student art, faculty art, contemporary artists of local esteem and 20th-century artists of international renown. But Gallery Day won’t be all wall-gazing: there will also be talks with exhibiting artists, student curators, gallery directors and department chairs.

The Art History Gallery will host “The Morals of Marc Chagall,” featuring prints by the Russian-French Jewish artist. Inspired by ethically complex works such as Gogol’s Dead Souls , La Fontaine’s Fables and the Book of Exodus, the exhibition offers insight into Chagall’s own perspective on moral matters. The Student Union Gallery will house “Fully Furnished: Explorations in Furniture Design.” With benches propped up by shovels and laterally swaying rocking chairs, the show presents the contemporary state of furniture making in all its unusual glory.

“FEMME ADORN III”

The Hamilton

823 E. Hamilton St.

“Sextus upon a spleen, did rashly swear,

That no new fashion he would ever wear.

He was forsworn, for see what did ensue,

He wore the old, till the old was new.”

This epigram, courtesy of 16th-century poet Thomas Bastard, gives euphonious expression to the cyclical freshness of fashion. What Bastard failed to note is that, since many of the garments’ siblings succumb to the onslaught of time, vintage appeal is enhanced by the rarity of your find. On Saturday, Nov. 23, five purveyors of timely vintage clothes will stage a fashion show at The Hamilton. Off the catwalk they’ll have more dapper duds for sale. Tickets are $5 at the door.

“Open Canvas”

Pritzlaff Building

333 N. Plankinton Ave.

It’s not every day that around 80 artists convene to conceive and create works of art in a single day. But Saturday, Nov. 23, is one of these uncommon days. To benefit the Delafield Art Center, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, the Eisner Creative Foundation and the UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts, the works will be auctioned off before the paint is even dry. Wallets and waistbands will be opened by the drinks and hors d’oeuvres provided by more than 25 local restaurants and caterers. Save yourself $5 by purchasing the $50 ticket in advance.