Visual Arts Preview: April 11-17, 2019

“Ase: The Code and Countenance of the Orisha” April 12-May 26 5 Points Art Gallery and Studios 3514 N. Port Washington Road

5 Points Art Gallery and Studios introduces, for the first time in the U.S., mixed media and painted works of Afro-Cuban artist Leyssy Margarita O’Farrill Nicholas in this new three-person exhibition. “Ase” showcases three different artistic executions of selected stories surrounding powerful Yoruba-based spirits of nature and deities of human behavior and concepts, called the “Orisha.” Artworks include textured abstract clay reliefs by Muneer Bahauddeen; floor-to-ceiling figurative paintings of the seven Orisha powers by Ammar Nsoroma; and mixed-media compositions that reveal symbolic markings and cracked codes from this male-dominated secret society by O’Farrill Nicholas. For more information, call 414-988-4021 or visit facebook.com/5ptsartgallery.

“Hohokam Pottery: A Ceramics Workshop with Katheryn Corbin” Saturday, April 13 Lynden Sculpture Garden 2145 W. Brown Deer Road

Hohokam pottery developed in the river valleys of the Sonoran Desert almost two millennia ago. Using buff-colored clay and coil building techniques—as well as a wooden paddles and stones—Hohokam potters made plates, bowls, dishes, pitchers, ladles and drinking vessels for daily use. Pieces were decorated with a fine, liquid red clay or slip, piled in a shallow pit and covered with grass and animal dung. In Corbin’s workshop, participants will explore these traditional techniques, materials and processes to create vessels that can then be smoke-fired at Lynden’s spring sawdust firing. Bring a bag lunch and beverages and dress for studio work—as well as the outdoors (you’ll make use of the garden’s 40 acres during breaks, weather permitting). Beginners are welcome at this 10 a.m.-4 p.m. workshop. To register and for more information, call 414-446-8794 or visit lyndensculpturegarden.org.

“Self-Care Sunday: DIY Hand-Rolled Aromatherapy Beads” Sunday, April 14 Lynden Sculpture Garden 2145 W. Brown Deer Road

Drop by anytime between 2 and 4 p.m. to roll and design your very own aromatherapy beads with air dry clay; you’ll be guided through the practice by Jenna Knapp and Lynden’s Self-Care Studio. By adding a variety of designs and patterns to your beads, you’ll make perfect textures that have the ability to trap essential oils if you wish to reapply in the future. Make your own aromatherapy diffuser beads and take necklace or bracelet materials home with you so you can assemble your jewelry once the clay beads have thoroughly dried. The beads can be used and reused many times with your own essential oils. You’ll also learn more about the healing properties of different oils and find out which ones work best for certain scenarios and seasons. For more information, call 414-446-8794 or visit lyndensculpturegarden.org.