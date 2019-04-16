Visual Arts Preview: April 18-24, 2019

× Expand Picasa Wisconsin River Trip I by Charles Munch, oil on canvas, on exhibit at the Tory Folliard Gallery from April 19-June 1, 2019.

Weekly Art Drop-Ins for Kids April 18 and 25 Lynden Sculpture Garden 2145 W. Brown Deer Road

Drop into Lynden Sculpture Garden’s studio for an informal art exploration. Parents and their children (ages 6-11) can join in the activity for 30 or for the entire 2 ½ hours. These “Drop-Ins” occur every month at Lynden and are great for parents looking for a creative after-school activity for their youngsters. Each week, Lyndon artists introduce different materials, processes and themes and the kids started on a project. A main focus is on three-dimensional artmaking, though they still do plenty of painting, drawing and collaging—making use of Lynden’s special resources: the collection of monumental sculpture and 40 acres of park, lake and woodland. Lynden also offers these activities for those ages 11 and up on a different schedule. For more information and to register, call 414-446-8794 or visit lyndensculpturegarden.org.

“Out of the Woods” April 19-June 1 Tory Folliard Gallery 233 N. Milwaukee St.

Wisconsin artist Charles Munch creates vividly imagined paintings that explore the complex relationship between humans, our fellow animals and the rest of our natural world. Eliminating extraneous details, Munch expresses emotion through colors, lines and shapes. His paintings of simplified forms, pulsing with life and color, create dramatic scenes of many members of the animal kingdom—friend and foe to homo sapiens, alike. For more information, call 414-273-7311 or visit toryfolliard.com.

Collaborative Embroidery with Mindy Wittock and Jenna Freimuth Tuesday, April 23, 1-4 p.m. Cedarburg Cultural Center W62 N546 Washington Ave.

Embroidery is essentially drawing with thread. In this workshop, students work in pairs to create an original piece of art using various embroidery methods. Each participant will start with their own hoop and put down a layer of intuitive stitchefs. Then, they will switch hoops with their partners and respond to the composition by adding more stitches. Each hoop will be passed back and forth at least four times within the span of the workshop. The Wondermakers Collective will guide students with ideas, composition and embroidery techniques. Your skill level should be, as CCC puts it, that of a “confident beginner who has some stitching experience.” Supplies included. For more information or to register, call 262-375-3676 or visit cedarburgculturalcenter.org.