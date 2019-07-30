Visual Arts Preview: Aug. 1-7, 2019

Opening this week...

“Feedback Loop: The Unreliability of Historical Sources” Friday, Aug. 2, 6-9 p.m. Gallery 2622 2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa

Jim Farrell imagines a distant future reaching back to communicate with us here in the present day. Utilizing plaster, found objects, photocopies, old photographs, acrylic paint, video elements, layered papers, ink and industrial stamps, Farrell tries to elicit an emotional reaction with what appears to be a communication (or, perhaps, miscommunication) from another time. His work is informed by texture, layering and the immediacy of a message that is trying to emerge from the work. Light snacks and beverages will be served, and attendees will be able to both view and purchase Farrell’s work. For more information, visit gallery2622.com.

“Two Days of Wine & Roses: Nature, Art and Music” Aug. 3-4, 10 a.m. Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners

“Two Days of Wine & Roses” presents a full schedule of plein-air painting, glass blowing, still life painting, rose painting and children’s activities. Art from the Rogues Artists Group will be featured at the entrance to the gift shop. The gift shop itself will be packed with more art and craft items including ceramics, paintings, pastels, metalwork and more. Food and live music by Krazy Kat Boyz featuring Robb Hoffmann and Bill McLaughlin, the Asthmatics featuring Dave Schmitt on hammered dulcimer, Acoustic Anarchy with John Granzow, Gary Kitchen and guest Steven Yeo and Tom Clines and Friends featuring Tom Clines on acoustic guitar.