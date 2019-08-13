Visual Arts Preview: Aug. 15-21, 2019

× Expand Works from “Ben Shahn: For the Sake of a Single Verse” at the Haggerty Museum of Art

Opening this week...

“Ben Shahn: For the Sake of a Single Verse” Aug. 16-Dec. 15 Haggerty Museum of Art, Marquette University 1234 W. Tory Hill St.

“For the Sake of a Single Verse” is a portfolio of 24 lithographs from the Haggerty Museum of Art’s collection created by artist Ben Shahn. The prints illustrate a passage from Rainer Maria Rilke’s only novel—The Notebooks of Malte Laurids Brigge—published in 1910. This semi-autobiographic novel tells the story of a destitute college student from an aristocratic Danish family living in Paris in the early 1900s. The book made a profound and lasting impression on Shahn who, though having read Rilke’s book while visiting Paris in the 1920s, didn’t create the illustrations until 1968, a year before his death. For more information, call 414-288-1669 or visit marquette.edu/haggerty/benshahn.

“The Ariel Poems” Aug. 16-Dec. 15 Haggerty Museum of Art, Marquette University 1234 W. Tory Hill St.

The Ariel Poems are a series of chapbooks (small booklets). There are a total of 46 poems that were published between 1927 and 1954 in two series. Conceived as a collaboration between poets and artists, each chapbook was authored and illustrated by different individuals. While many of the poets are well-known today, perhaps the most significant of these is T. S. Eliot (1888-1965). For more information, call 414-288-1669 or visit marquette.edu/haggerty/arielpoems.

LMA Juried Exhibition Aug. 17-Sept. 20 Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery, Cardinal Stritch University 6801 N. Yates Road

This juried exhibition (by the League of Milwaukee Artists) features more than 30 artists and 80 artworks in a wide variety of styles and mediums. During the reception (5-8 p.m. on the exhibition’s opening day), awards will be given by Cardinal Stritch jurists (and professors) Tim Abler and Steve Sellars. The reception is also an opportunity to meet the artists. See the exhibition on weekday afternoons between noon and 4 p.m. The Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery is located in the Joan Steele Stein Center for Communication Studies/Fine Arts on campus. For more information, send an email to LMA at srs1979@hotmail.com.