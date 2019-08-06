Visual Arts Preview: Aug. 8-14, 2019

Morning Glory Art Fair Aug. 10-11 Fiserv Forum 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

“We’re excited to bring our expanded Morning Glory Art Fair to a high-profile location that’s quickly established itself as a social and entertainment space in Milwaukee,” says Robert Dickey, president of the Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council, the organization that hosts the annual art fair. “Come check out all of the wonderful art that’s available for purchase.” The art fair includes 2D art such as oil and water paintings and showcases nearly 130 artists. It’s a juried show that admits a select group of artists from across the country who meet strict criteria and demonstrate a high level of quality, creativity and originality. The Morning Glory Art Fair is free and open to the public. For more information, visit morninggloryartfair.com.

“Fragile Illusions: Fusing the Senses” Aug. 11-Oct. 13 Alfons Gallery 1501 S. Layton Blvd.

This exhibit offers a fresh, new take on the classic still-life painting style with its rich, colorful, varied and lengthy history—from the Dutch masters to Paul Cézanne, Giorgio Morandi and contemporary practitioners such as Janet Fish and Beth Lipman. “Fragile Illusions: Fusing the Senses,” featuring large-scale, contemporary paintings and mixed media works by Wisconsin artist Robin Jebavy, explores our fragile and often precarious human condition through glassware imagery that enables her to ask questions about our intimate relationship with the external world. The exhibit at Alfons Gallery is free and open to the public. For more information, call 414-385-5273 or visit alfonsgallery.org.