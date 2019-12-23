Visual Arts Preview: Dec. 26, 2019-Jan. 1, 2020

× Expand Derrick Buisch, OneEye Microwave, Oil on Canvas, 12 x 12

“CHROMA” Jan. 4-Feb. 8 Tory Folliard Gallery 233 N. Milwaukee St.

This new exhibition of contemporary painting and sculpture focuses on intense hue and abstraction. “CHROMA” will include new paintings by Derrick Buisch, Terrence Coffman, Ben Grant, Michael Hedges, Shane McAdams, Clarence Morgan, Jason Rohlf and T.L. Solien, as well as metal and glass sculpture by Jeremy Popelka and Richard Taylor. “Color is a constant and continuous conversation amongst artists, a subject that very quickly transcends its rote charts and color wheels to become a force, a driver, a motivator, an endless riddle and, for some, a clear obsession,” writes Buisch. For more information, call 414-273-7313 or visit toryfolliard.com.

“Robert Murray: The Working Models” Jan. 12-March 29 Lynden Sculpture Garden

With this show, Lynden continues its series of exhibitions exploring the small-scale works by artists in its permanent collection. Robert Murray (b. 1936, Canada) is represented on the grounds by Windfall, a painted metal sculpture he created in 1966. In this exhibition, curator Jonathan Lippincott brings together some of Murray’s working models, as well as some of his works on paper. Lippincott and Murray will be in attendance the final weekend of the exhibition for a gallery talk and reception. Attendance is free to members or with admission to Lynden Sculpture Garden. For more information, call 414-446-8794 or visit lyndensculpturegarden.org.