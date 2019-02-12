Visual Arts Preview: Feb. 14-20, 2019

Homer and His Guide (Homère et son guide), 1874, Oil on canvas. By William-Adolphe Bouguereau (French, 1825–1905)

“Bouguereau & America” Feb. 15-May 12 Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive

“Bouguereau & America” showcases more than 40 masterful paintings by French academic painter William-Adolphe Bouguereau (1825-1905). The exhibition (in MAM’s Baker/Rowland Galleries) will explore the artist’s remarkable popularity throughout our nation’s Gilded Age (late 1860s to the early 1900s). During this time, owning a Bouguereau was de rigueur for someone who wanted to be seen as a serious collector. His grand canvases brought a sense of classic sophistication to newly formed collections. Their chastely sensual maidens, Raphaelesque Madonnas and improbably pristine peasant children mirror the age’s beliefs, mores, social problems and desires. For more information, visit mam.org.

Fused Silver Loop Earrings: A Workshop with Leslie Perrino Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Lynden Sculpture Garden 2145 W. Brown Deer Road

“Fusing” is an ancient technique used to permanently connect precious metals; in this case, fine (that is, pure) silver wire. Cleaner, faster and less toxic than soldering, fusing involves the use of a hand torch. Leslie Perrino shows workshop attendees how to fuse this wire into loops that can then be made into earrings—complete with earwires. Once the techniques have been learned, participants can move on to creating their own earrings. There’s no prior experience required; this workshop is suitable for complete beginners to those looking to expand their jewelry making skills. All materials and tools will be supplied (though you’re welcome to bring along your own beads to add to your earrings). For more information, call 414-446-8794 or visit lyndensculpturegarden.org.