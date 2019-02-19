Visual Arts Preview: Feb. 21-27, 2019

“46th Annual Juried Show” Feb. 22-March 15 UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Starting with an opening reception on Friday, Feb. 22, and continuing with such events as an “Artist Talks Night” (Thursday, March 7), 2019’s exhibition sees student artists from colleges and universities around the greater Milwaukee area present work in a variety of mediums. Their artistic creations will be juried by a panel of three local professionals who will award cash prizes to exhibiting artists at the opening reception. This year’s judges are John Hintz (Var Gallery, Var West Gallery, Hawthorn Contemporary), Symphony Swan (BlankSpace MKE) and Rose Balistreri (Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee Arts Board Member, retired Advanced Art Teacher at Milwaukee High School of the Arts). For more information, call 414-229-6310 or visit the event’s Facebook page.