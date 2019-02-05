Visual Arts Preview: Feb. 7-13, 2019

A multi-faceted exhibition by New York-based artist Alexis Rockman opens at the Haggerty; it examines the forces—past, present and future—shaping the Great Lakes, one of the most emblematic and ecologically significant environments in the world. The project features all new work by the artist: five mural-sized paintings, six vibrant, large-scale watercolors and a selection of monochromatic field drawings based on his travels, interviews and research throughout the Great Lakes region. For more information, call 414-288-1669 or visit marquette.edu/haggerty.

Michael DelGaudio, user experience design lead at Google (and a MIAD graduate) presents this informative event as part of the institute’s Creativity Series. DelGaudio shares the critical role designers play in shaping how we experience new products, environments, brands and the world around us. His public presentation is part of a short residency at the college, during which he will engage with students in the classroom and introduce students to Google’s Design Sprint methodology for designing, prototyping and testing product ideas. This presentation is free and open to the public (doors open at 5:30 p.m.; seating is first-come, first-served). For more information, call 888-749-6423 or visit miad.edu.