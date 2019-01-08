Visual Arts Preview: Jan. 10-16, 2019

× Expand From "Responding—A Conversation in Color" at Gallery 224

Starting this week, Lynden Sculpture Garden offers art and self-care activities while Port Washington opens “A Conversation in Color”.

Art Drop-Ins for Kids and Self-Care Sunday Various dates throughout January Lynden Sculpture Garden 2145 W. Brown Deer Road

Lynden offers two “Art Drop-Ins” throughout January: One for children age 11 and up every Wednesday and one for children age 6-11 every Thursday. Kids can stay for 30 minutes or for a couple hours; visit weekly or stop by when an after-school activity is desired; bring a friend or sibling or go alone. Each week, Lynden introduces different materials, processes and themes and gets them started on a project. Also, Sunday, Jan. 13, sees the inauguration of Lynden’s “Self-Care Sundays.” From 2-4 p.m., join artist, author and activist Jenna Knapp for this series of workshops focusing on self-care techniques, including the creation of your very own trading card with an emphasis on self-love affirmations. For more information, visit lyndensculpturegarden.org.

“Responding—A Conversation in Color” Jan. 11-March 2 Gallery 224 224 E. Main St., Port Washington

An opening reception takes place on Friday, Jan. 11, from 5-7 p.m. for the exhibition “Responding—A Conversation in Color,” at Port Washington’s Gallery 224. This exhibition features artists Martha Coaty, Erica Jane Huntzinger and Angela Pierro. It runs through Saturday, March 2. Throughout its run, Gallery 224 also features several poetry readings and workshops (including one on Sunday, Feb. 3, in which 10 poets will share works that were specifically inspired by the exhibition), a new “Drop in and Draw” program on Thursdays and “Photobook Conversations” on Mondays. For more information, visit gallery224.com.