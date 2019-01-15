Visual Arts Preview: Jan. 17-23, 2019

× Expand Several of the venues participating in Milwaukee Museum week

“Dance of Life: Out of Africa & Beyond” Jan. 18 and 19 (opening reception) David Barnett Gallery 1024 E. State St.

“In a divisive time, it is important to remember what connects us all,” says David Barnett Gallery manager Jennifer Wagner about “Dance of Life.” “This exhibition celebrates the connections shared by all humans: milestones of life and death, including birth, coming-of-age and marriage. The gallery’s extensive collection of African art, artifacts from around the world and contemporary artworks are curated side-by-side to explore a common global humanity.” Also, “Home: Of Place & Displacement” in the Barnett’s Gallery 1SW opens, the venue’s “staff-curated pop-up exhibition space,” Wagner explains, “presenting a selection of art exploring conceptions of home.” For more information, visit davidbarnettgallery.com.

Charles Munch and Chris Maddox at MOWA January-March Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend

Two exhibitions kick off with an opening party on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2-5 p.m. “Chris Maddox: Atlas Chronos,” features mixed-media artwork from the artist’s 2018 residence in Luxembourg. There will be a gallery talk and curator tour held on Tuesday, Feb. 26. “Charles Munch: Between the Lines” consists of 30 paintings ranging from more than four decades depicting the complex relationship between humans and the rest of nature. There will be an artist talk and book signing on Saturday, Feb. 2, and curator talks on Tuesday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 23. Both exhibitions will remain on view through March 10. For more information, visit wisconsinart.org.

“She Bends: Women in Neon” Opening Saturday, Jan. 19 Var West 423 W. Pierce St.

Curated by artist and neon bender herself, Meryl Pataky, this exhibition features the work of female-identifying neon benders from around the world. With an emphasis on craft, artistry and the handmade, these artists work start to finish with neon to bring their concepts to life. “She Bends” has shown in numerous cities around the U.S. Along with being a traveling exhibition, it provides workshops and mentorship to promising artists looking to take up the craft anew or hone their existing skills in the artform. For more information, visit shebends.com.

“Irish Journeys: Holy Wells and Home Turf” Jan. 20-March 24 Alfons Gallery 1501 S. Layton Blvd.

This new exhibition features photography by Patricia Delker of and about Ireland. It opens on Sunday, Jan. 20, with a reception (1-3 p.m.) and an artist talk at 2 p.m. “Delker’s black-and-white photographs capture intangibles we can all relate to: memory, mystery, dreams and inspiration,” says curator Valerie Christell. “Her quiet images inspire viewers to take a moment to consider our connections to specific places and what we leave behind on our journey.” For more information, visit alfonsgallery.org.

Milwaukee Museum Week Jan. 21-27 Various locations

The inaugural Milwaukee Museum Week features fun events, interesting programs and special experiences to participate in at 17 Milwaukee museums. It was created to bring into focus the full impact these museums have for area residents, tourism and the local economy. More than 100 programs or events will be offered during the week, and people are encouraged to support their local museums by participating. Museum Week was created to call attention to Milwaukee’s wonderful array of museums, promote our shared missions and distinctive focuses and to ignite new interest in nature, history and art. Participants can opt for behind-the-scene tours, lectures, specialty tours, children’s programming and, in some instances, specially reduced or even free admission. For more information, visit mkemuseumweek.org.