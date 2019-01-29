Visual Arts Preview: Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2019

× Expand Photo credit: Lynden Sculpture Garden “Make a Planter for Valentine’s Day: A Ceramics Workshop with Katheryn Corbin,” takes place on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

“Arrested Development” Feb. 1-March 30 5 Points Art Gallery and Studios 3514 N. Port Washington Ave.

“Arrested Development” showcases challenging depictions of the treatment and value of the black male body in reference to undefined and urban spaces by oil painter and Beloit College professor of visual arts, George Williams and multi-disciplinary artist and Maryland Institute of College of Art student Xavier Lightfoot. Williams’ large-scale paintings separate black male bodies from site-specific backgrounds with the hope of letting the audience both evaluate and question its views of black people in general. Lightfoot’s mixed-media and sculptural installations are visual narrations of an 18-year-old black and native male navigating social issues such as police brutality, mass incarceration, gun violence, sexual orientation, racism and religion in Milwaukee. For more information, call 414-988-4021 or visit facebook.com/5ptsartgallery.

Two Workshops for Adults Feb. 2 and 3 Lynden Sculpture Garden 2145 W. Brown Deer Road

“Paper Marbling: A Workshop with Cary Suneja,” takes place on Saturday, Feb. 2. Marbling is the ancient art of “floating” paints on a water bath, then combing and raking them into intricate patterns. In this workshop, participants can learn how to apply acrylic paints to a water bath and create beautiful one-of-a-kind papers. “Make a Planter for Valentine’s Day: A Ceramics Workshop with Katheryn Corbin,” takes place on Sunday, Feb. 3. In this workshop, attendees can create a ceramic planter for Valentine’s Day using coil-building techniques, red clay slip and surface decoration. Completed planters will be fired at Lynden and ready for pick-up by Valentine’s Day. Both adult workshops are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 414-446-8794 or visit lyndensculpturegarden.org.