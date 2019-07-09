Visual Arts Preview: July 11-17, 2019

× Expand From left to right: David Nash, "Three Way Cut Column" (2008), Peter Bongani Shange, "Dancing Pregnant Figure" (1993), and Ruth Duckworth, "Figure" (ca. 1970s)

A new exhibition opens at The Warehouse featuring works by 20 artists from 12 different countries. Tim Fonk’s exhibition also opens this week at the Cedarburg Art Museum. The exhibit displays wall masks, avian studies and sculptures they inspired.

Subtitled “International Sculpture from the Permanent Collection,” this new exhibition at The Warehouse features works by 20 artists from 12 different countries. These artists include Ruth Duckworth, Truman Lowe, David Nash, Mimmo Paladino and Alejandro Santiago. The work of two of the artists—Bruno Cidra and Pamela Mei Yee Leung—has never been exhibited in the U.S. before. With a focus on material, traditional sculptural mediums like bronze, wood and stone are juxtaposed with barbed wire and houseplants, and materials found in craft, such as bamboo and ceramic, are sculpted to form complex and elegant shapes. Admission is free. For more information, call 414-252-0677 or visit thewarehousemke.org.

Tim Fonk makes art “because not making art would be worse,” as he explains. Fonk attended Layton School of Art from 1964 to ’68, where he focused on metal sculpture by means of lost wax casting and welding. In his mid-40s, his career as a commercial welder superseded his artistic practice—that is until he retired in 2008. Informed by shape and line, this solo exhibition displays wall masks and a selection of avian studies on paper alongside the wood and steel sculptures they inspired. Fonk uses pencil, colored pencil, watercolor and acrylic on paper to design his sculptural works. For more information, call 262-377-6123 or visit cedarburgartmuseum.org.