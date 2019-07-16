Visual Arts Preview: July 18-24, 2019

× Expand Demitra Copoulos. Occurrence 1-3, Ink and Graphite on Paper 13x13

Local artist Demitra Copoulos’ multi-decade career spans several themes. She’s perhaps best known for her large-scale sculptures and installations strongly suggestive of tension and confusion, as well as her current, more curious investigations on paper. In this new exhibition, energetic and intimate works on paper and large-scale, three-dimensional renderings on acrylic will occupy the gallery walls and courtyard. Copoulos’ interwoven and interconnected imagery emerges on paper to resemble phenomena of the natural world. For more information, visit gallerygrove.com.

Three nationally recognized fine art photographers—Eddee Daniel, William F. Lemke and Lawrence W. Oliverson—are featured in this exhibition in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. Daniel, Lemke and Oliverson share a personal friendship and have worked for decades in the photographic medium. The exhibition presents current works by all three photographers in this group exhibition. Daniel is a Milwaukee-based photographer and writer; he has a master’s degree in art education from UW-Milwaukee and has worked for many years as an art educator. Lemke developed his life-long passion for photographing landscapes at a young age and studied with legendary landscape and national parks photographer Ansel Adams. Oliverson left a career as an environmental engineer in 1979 to devote himself to photography; his work is influenced by Latin cultures and the work of contemporary architects. For more information, call 414-303-9389.