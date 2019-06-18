Visual Arts Preview: June 20-26, 2019

× Expand Milwaukee-based songwriter and performer Marielle Allschwang presents a new project, Precession of a Day: The World of Mary Nohl.

The Lakefront Festival of Art features 180 artists displaying and selling their work on the grounds of the Milwaukee Art Museum, while the Kohler Arts Center shows admiration for Wisconsin artist Mary Nohl.

Lakefront Festival of Art June 21-23 Milwaukee Art Museum grounds 700 N. Art Museum Drive

This always-popular weekend festival features 180 national artists in many disciplines showing (and, of course, selling!) their work near the Milwaukee Art Museum. Among the artist booths featured this year will be jewelers, painters, sculptors, photographers and printmakers. Visitors can also browse pottery, drawings, digital art and works made from wood, glass, ceramics, metalwork and photography—all available for purchase. For young and old alike, there will be live theater, singing, music and dance, as well as opportunities to learn and create your own art pieces. Festival-goers will have many food and beverage options, including booths operated by local restaurants, the Marietta Wine Garden with views overlooking Lake Michigan and the lakeside Peroni Beer Garden. For more information, call 414-224-3200 or visit lfoa.mam.org.

“Home” Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lynden Sculpture Garden 2145 W. Brown Deer Road

“Home” is the theme for a community-led Free Family Day coordinated by artist-in-residence Kim Khaira and Rohingya refugee leader Hasinah Begum. Working together with other refugee community leaders, community members, Call & Response artists and allies, Lynden is building a space devoted to refugees. This free outdoor festival celebrates Milwaukee’s refugee communities through art, food, dance and music. Attendees can enjoy foods, crafts and performances on Lynden’s grounds and join several of its artists for workshops and activities; the latter include Arianne King Comer, Evelyn Patricia Terry, Scott Barton and Portia Cobb. You’re also invited to join a bird walk with artist-in-residence Chuck Stebelton. For more information, call 414-446-8794 or visit lyndensculpturegarden.org.

Precession of a Day: The World of Mary Nohl Saturday, June 22, 7:30 p.m. John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan

Drawing on the power of Wisconsin artist Mary Nohl’s lakefront art environment, Milwaukee-based songwriter-performer Marielle Allschwang and her band, The Visitations, created a song cycle titled Precession of a Day: The World of Mary Nohl. “At a moment when women, artists and the natural world seem especially vulnerable, I wish to offer my response to Mary Nohl’s environment as an empowering testament to all three,” Allschwang says. As a young child, her father drove her past Nohl’s artist-built environment on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Fox Point. Decades later, Allschwang rediscovered the artist’s world: a yard full of concrete and driftwood sculptures and a home filled with creations inspired by the environment around it. In Precession of a Day, Allschwang depicts Nohl as a woman immersed in her natural setting, making art. This will be the premiere performance of the song cycle, taking place on the eve of the closing of the center’s exhibition “Mary Nohl and the Walrus Club.” For tickets and more information, call 920-458-6144 or visit jmkac.org.