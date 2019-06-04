Visual Arts Preview: June 6-12, 2019

Arty Bollocks Ball Friday, June 7, 8-11:30 p.m. Nō Studios 1037 W. McKinley Ave.

“We’re rolling out the black carpet (any idiot can do a red-carpet event) to celebrate the opening of the Arty Bollocks photography exhibition,” Nō Studios says of their upcoming event. “Join your arty-but-never-pretentious friends at CoPA (the Coalition of Photographic Arts) in applauding 50 outstanding finalists and the award winners. Marvel at the interpretation of the world’s zaniest (yet oddly plausible) artist statements. Have a laugh, a drink and a dance!” For more information, visit nostudios.com.

Large Boxing Hare on Anvil, 1984, by Barry Flanagan, on display at the U.S. Bank Building

Sculpture Milwaukee June 7-Oct. 27 Wisconsin Avenue, Downtown Milwaukee

Each year, Sculpture Milwaukee reimagines the character of Wisconsin Avenue from Fifth Street east to O’Donnell Park with a selection of artworks from both established and emerging artists. Co-curators Russell Bowman (art advisor and former director of the Milwaukee Art Museum) and Marilu Knode (Sculpture Milwaukee’s director of exhibits and programs) work throughout the year to find artworks from around the world reflecting a range of expressions with wide appeal to residents and visitors alike. “Sculpture Milwaukee’s success comes from the enormous efforts of a team of passionate individuals, from curators to city engineers, marketing professionals, docents, the staff of Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 and many more,” says Brian Schupper, Sculpture Milwaukee executive director. For more information, visit sculpturemilwaukee.com.