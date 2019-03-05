Visual Arts Preview: Mar. 7-13, 2019

× Expand From "On Belonging" running March 8-May 31, 2019 at The Warehouse

“On Belonging” March 8-May 31 The Warehouse 1635 W. St. Paul Ave., First Floor

“On Belonging”—an exhibition exploring themes of identity, race and history—opens at The Warehouse in the Menomonee Valley’s Design District. It is the culmination of collaborations started in June 2017 between two nationally recognized artists—photographer Lois Bielefeld and interdisciplinary artist Nirmal Raja. Bielefeld is a Milwaukee native, and Chennai, India-born Raja has lived in Milwaukee for almost three decades. Products of their artistic collaboration to be seen explore different perspectives on the city they live in. A public opening reception for “On Belonging” takes place 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 8. For more information, call 414-252-0677, send an email to info@thewarehousemke.org or visit thewarehousemke.org.

“Linger On: Mark Ottens” March 9-Date TBA Portrait Society Gallery 207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 526

Portrait Society launches a new show, “Linger On: Mark Ottens,” with an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. Ottens will also conduct an informal walk-through at 4 p.m., and beverages and light appetizers will be available. This will be his first solo show at the Portrait Society, and it will include early Chicago Imagist-influenced work from his years at the School of the Art Institute and the University of Illinois at Chicago. For more information, call 414-870-9930 or visit portraitsocietygallery.com.

Tuesdays in the Garden: An Outing for Parents and Children Tuesday, March 12 Lynden Sculpture Garden 2145 W. Brown Deer Road

The 40 acres that house the Lynden collection of monumental outdoor sculpture are also home to many birds, insects, frogs, mammals and plants. Naturalist Naomi Cobb offers a nature program that explores a different theme each month that considers the changing seasons and provides an opportunity for those with young children to engage in outdoor play and manipulation of art materials. March’s theme? Signs of Spring! Aren’t we all ready for some of those? The outing takes place 10:30-11:30 a.m. To register and for more information, call 414-446-8794 or visit lyndensculpturegarden.org.