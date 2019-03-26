Visual Arts Preview: March 28-April 3, 2019

“Self-Care Sunday With Jenna Knapp” Sunday, March 31, 2-4 p.m. Lynden Sculpture Garden 2145 W. Brown Deer Road

Join artist, author and activist Jenna Knapp for this series of drop-in workshops focusing on self-care techniques. Do you have an old book that you haven’t read in years, and you’ve thought about donating or throwing it away? Here’s your chance to up-cycle it into an art object. Transform the pages of a book into works of art by using selective words as inspiration to form your own pieces of writing. Or use the book as a canvas—painting over the text, collaging, drawing, cutting designs into the pages or turn it into your own journal. Arrive with an old book (or choose from a variety of them provided by the Self-Care Studio) and work it into a new art object. For more information, call 414-446-8794 or visit lyndensculpturegarden.org.

“Collaborative Embroidery” April 2-26 Cedarburg Cultural Center W62 N546 Washington Ave.

“Embroidery is essentially drawing with thread,” according to Mindy Sue Wittock, artist-in-residence at the Cedarburg Cultural Center. In Wittock’s one-day workshop (Tuesday, April 23, 1-4 p.m.), students will work in pairs to create an original piece of art using various embroidery methods. Each participant will start with their own hoop and put down a layer of intuitive stitches. Then, they will switch hoops with their partners and respond to the composition by adding more stitches. Each hoop will be passed back and forth at least four times within the span of the workshop. Learn embroidery stitches, how to respond to a partner’s mark-making and use the elements of art to complete a round, dense composition. This workshop will have each participant leaving with an incredibly unique piece, made by making new friendships and collaborating with another maker. In addition to the workshop, visitors to the CCC will be able to observe Wittock at work during the other dates listed above. To register for the workshop and for more information, call 262-375-3676 or visit cedarburgculturalcenter.org.