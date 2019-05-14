Visual Arts Preview: May 16-22, 2019

“Ultimate TimeLine: RedLine’s Final Exhibition” May 16-June 29 RedLine Gallery 1422 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

“Ultimate TimeLine: RedLine’s Final Exhibition” features the work of 17 artists-in-residence before they depart the RedLine program. These include Kerri Root, Blanche Brown, Chad Matha, Emily Belknap, Jake Hill, Joshua Cowell, Julie VonDerVellen and several more fine artists. In the 10 years of RedLine’s operation, more than 100 artists moved forward in their careers through the gallery’s artist-in-residence program; thousands of school-aged children and college students engaged in printmaking workshops covering cultural and social justice topics; and internationally recognized artists Tomas Vu Daniel, Justin Cooper, Nathanial Donnett, Heimo Wallner, Willie Birch, JoAnna Poehlmann and Terese Agnew were some of RedLine’s exhibiting artists. The closing of RedLine marks the end of an important era. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

“Raise Your Glass (Goblets)” Saturday, May 18 Racine Art Museum 441 Main St., Racine

Hot Shop Glass and the Racine Art Museum (RAM) join in partnership for an intimate tour of the “Raise Your Glass (Goblets)” exhibition in RAM’s Windows on Fifth Gallery. Following the museum’s guided tour, guests will be treated to a glass goblet-making demonstration in the studio at Hot Shop Glass with award-winning, Italian-trained glass artist Mathew Urban. A wine-and-cheese reception with the artist will follow, including a trunk show of his latest work. This exhibition (which runs through July 21) offers examples by a wide range of contemporary glass artists—those that focus on creating glass vessels specifically and those who typically use glass in their work in other ways but have tried their hand at the goblet form. Likewise, a variety of styles, techniques and sizes are represented. To register for the special Saturday tour and demonstration, call 262-833-0095 or visit https://www.ramart.org/content/raise-your-glass-tour-and-demonstration-1.

“AAMD Art Museum Day” Sunday, May 19 Haggerty Museum of Art 1234 W. Tory Hill St.

The Haggerty Museum of Art joins other members of the Association of Art Museum Directors (AAMD) in celebrating the 10th-annual “Art Museum Day” this Sunday. AAMD launched Art Museum Day to underscore the ways that art museums foster community-building by providing crucial opportunities for visitors of all ages to learn and be inspired by the limitlessness of what centuries of peoples and cultures have created. This year’s Art Museum Day coincides with the last day that “Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle” will be on view at the Haggerty. The museum enjoins you to come in and play “Great Lakes Bingo” by hunting for details in Rockman’s paintings and turn in your winning bingo cards for prizes ranging from books to posters and other fun items. For more information, visit marquette.edu/haggerty.