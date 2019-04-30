VIsual Arts Preview: May 2-8, 2019

“Visual Ideas From a Life Long Lived” May 2-June 29 Frank L. Weyenberg Library of Mequon 11345 N. Cedarburg Road

The artist of note in this retrospective exhibition is Laeh Bensman McHenry, with each decade of her creations revealing new media and subject matters inspired by her personal experiences, artistic growth and interests. “I make art for a few reasons. Long ago, I first began creating ‘art’ secure in the knowledge that someone was paying attention, however briefly, to feel close. In life, we experience so much fragmentation of thought and feeling. For me, creating art brings things back together,” McHenry says. “The body of my work is like a catalog of the events and thoughts of my life. For me, making art is like keeping a journal.” McHenry will be present on Saturday, May 5, 1-3 p.m. to meet visitors and discuss her creations.

“Greta Mikkelsen: Tobacco Silks Reimagined” May 2-Aug. 11 Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts N50 W5050 Portland Road, Cedarburg

This exhibition debuts Mikkelsen’s stunning contemporary quilts inspired by antique tobacco silks. Found in cigarette packages, tobacco silks were used at the turn of the 20th century as a marketing strategy intended to increase competition among brands and ultimately to entice women to smoke. Women clientele were encouraged to collect the precious silk inserts with images of glamorous women, decorative objects, birds, flowers and more and incorporate them into sewing projects. The exhibition features 23 quilts by Mikkelsen on view for the first time. For more information, call 262-546-0300 or visit wiquiltmuseum.com.

The Clay Collective Pottery Tour May 4 and 5 various locations

Everyone is invited to this eighth-annual pottery tour, featuring 12 studios and galleries located throughout south-central Wisconsin—in Cambridge, Lake Mills and Johnson Creek. On display will be new pots and other works by 18 guest artists that have been specially invited to show with The Clay Collective this year. For more information, visit theclaycollective.org.

Patrick Doughman and Columbia Road Artists Exhibition May 2-June 2 Cedarburg Cultural Center W62 N546 Washington Ave.

A life in Wisconsin has given Patrick Doughman strong Midwest roots. Being the son of an artist and educator instilled a passion for the arts at an early age. The Cedarburg Cultural Center hosts an exhibit and sale that highlights artworks by Doughman (the center’s May artist-in-residence), along with a small group of Columbia Road artists selected by him; the latter include Bruce Hustad, Tom Kubala and Vicki Reed. The exhibit is located in the CCC’s west and corridor galleries. For more information, call 262-375-3676 or visit cedarburgculturalcenter.org.