Visual Arts Preview: May 23-29, 2019

Emily Kendal Frey will host a workshop at Lynden Sculpture Garden May 31-June 2 titled "Poetry Is the Question"

“So Milwaukee Night!” Friday, May 24 Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum 2220 N. Terrace Ave. Villa Terrace presents a 6-10 p.m. celebration of everything Milwaukee, whereby attendees can hear area musicians, enjoy food samples from Bittercube and Ball ’n’ Biscuit, visit with local makers, tour the museum’s current exhibition, “Moving Images: Royal Portraiture and the Circulation of Ideas,” and enter a raffle to win Milwaukee-themed prizes. For more information, call 414-271-3656 or visit villaterracemuseum.org. 57th Season Kick-Off Celebration/Wall-to-Wall Salon May 25-June 6 Hardy Gallery 3083 Anderson Lane, Ephraim The Hardy Gallery has been a pillar of the Door County art community since the mid-1900s, providing exhibits that surprise with each new season. On Saturday, May 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the gallery celebrates the launch of a new season with its annual “Wall-to-Wall Salon.” Guests will get a sneak peek at all submissions for the annual juried show. Artwork drop-off is May 23, 24 and 25. For more information, email them at info@thehardy.org, visit thehardy.org or call 920-854-5535. May 31-June 2 Lynden Sculpture Garden 2145 W. Brown Deer Road Participants will explore poetry as a healing, self-actualizing tool and practice writing exercises designed to help people understand their life experiences, tune into and release emotions, discover new ways of approaching stressful situations and more. Frey is a licensed therapist and the author of two poetry collections, Sorrow Arrow and The Grief Performance, and the chapbooks Frances, The New Planet and Airport. She works as a counselor and as a teacher of writing and poetry at nonprofits and universities in Portland, Ore. This workshop is being held in collaboration with Woodland Pattern Book Center. To register and for more information, call 414-446-8794 or visit lyndensculpturegarden.org.