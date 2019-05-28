Visual Arts Preview: May 30-June 5, 2019

Mark Brautigam, Mt. Olympus, Digital photograph, 2018 Spring Push-Off 52.5 x 61

“Among the Wonders of the Dells: Photography, Place, Tourism” June 1-Sept. 8 Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend

From remote natural wonder to “Waterpark Capital of the World,” the Wisconsin Dells has reigned supreme as the state’s premier tourist destination for nearly 160 years. MOWA’s latest exhibition features more than 100 photographs from eight artists that recount the fascinating history and transformation of the Dells. “Among the Wonders of the Dells” includes the earliest surviving photographs of the region that date back to the 1860s; a collection of original panoramas, stereoviews and photographs by H.H. Bennett, John Trumble and Dennis Darmek; and also three contemporary artists MOWA enlisted to capture the modern Dells: Kevin Miyazaki, Mark Brautigam and Tom Jones. The exhibit (and accompanying catalogue) highlights historical and contemporary themes of place, travel, family vacation, tourism and Ho-Chunk Nation influence and culture. For more information, call 262-334-9638 or visit wisconsinart.org.