Visual Arts Preview: Nov. 21-27, 2019

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hawthorne Contemporary From "oil and cement" by Waldek Dynerman at Hawthorne Contemporary from Nov. 23, 2019-Jan. 25, 2020.

“oil and cement” Nov. 23-Jan. 25 Hawthorn Contemporary 706 S. Fifth St.

Hawthorn Contemporary’s “oil and cement” exhibition features work of Waldek Dynerman. Born and educated in Poland, Dynerman moved to the U.S. in the early 1980s to teach at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD), where he still teaches today. For more than 40 years, he has been experimenting with painting, printmaking, sculpture and assemblage. There are many layers to his work, defying easy categorization. While being a child of a Holocaust survivor has had an important role in shaping his worldview, there are other inﬂuences and inspirations in his work, adding up to a complex puzzle. For more information, visit hawthorncontemporary.com.