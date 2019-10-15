Visual Arts Preview: Oct. 17-23, 2019

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tory Folliard Gallery Laurie Hogin, Habitat Diorama with Froot Tree, Oil on Linen, 27 x 32”

“Photographic Reflections: Documenting Community” Oct. 17-Nov. 8 UWM Union Art Gallery 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.

The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery presents the work of internationally known photographers Alejandro Cartagena, Justine Kurland and Darcy Padilla in an exhibition offered in conjunction with the Society for Photographic Education Midwest Conference (being held at Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel, Oct. 24-27). “Photographic Reflections” explores representations of diverse communities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. While photography has a unique way of capturing small glimpses into reality, it is the recontextualization of these unrelated moments that offers new narratives; the analysis of the dichotomies grants the viewer opportunities to see the world in new ways. For more information, visit uwm.edu.

“The Monotonous Life of Roy G. Biv” Friday, Oct. 18, 5 p.m.-Midnight Crawford Collective 2525 E. Crawford Ave., St. Francis

Crawford Collective—a newly established artists’ studio and gallery—presents a themed group exhibition co-curated by Milwaukee artists Amanda Stein and Anna Rodriguez. This colorful, one-night event showcases new work by national and international artists based in Milwaukee. There will be live music and a food truck on hand as well. “The Monotonous Life of Roy G. Biv” personifies the whimsical imagination of a man who never was.

“Mythic Menageries” Oct. 18-Nov. 23 Tory Folliard Gallery 233 N. Milwaukee St.

“Mythic Menageries” features work from 11 contemporary artists who explore the possibilities of animal and naturalist imagery to fabulist ends. The artists in this exhibition all trade in one or more aspects of the fabulist impulse in their treatment of animals and the natural world as subjects. From the hallucinogenic color of Laurie Hogin’s allegorical paintings to the mythic mutations of Robin Whiteman, we are keenly aware that we’re not in Kansas anymore. Other artists in this exhibition include Tom Uttech, Anne Siems, Flora Langlois and Fred Stonehouse, among several others. For more information, call 414-273-7311 or visit toryfolliard.com.

“Objects Redux” Oct. 20-Feb. 2, 2020 Racine Art Museum 441 Main St., Racine

There are actually two separate but intricately related exhibitions taking place simultaneously at the RAM under the “Objects Redux” umbrella. In “Small-Scale Studio Craft of the 1950s and 1960s,” you’ll find small-scale ceramic, glass, wood and metal objects from the ’50s and ’60s reflecting the types of works most associated with craft up to that point. “Studio Craft in Context, 1960-1985,” meanwhile, is an exhibition that places studio craft in the context of two-dimensional paintings and works on paper made between 1960 and 1985. It provides a theoretical structure for understanding the larger social and cultural environment that helped to shape the content and form of the work. For more information, call 262-638-8300 or visit ramart.org.