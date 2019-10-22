Visual Arts Preview: Oct. 24-30, 2019

Readings by Tyler Farrell and Jacob Riyeff Thursday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. Haggerty Museum of Art 1234 W. Tory Hill St.

In conjunction with its current exhibitions based on text and image, the Haggerty Museum of Art presents readings with Marquette University professors Tyler Farrell and Jacob Riyeff. Farrell teaches writing, poetry, drama, Irish and British literature and film. He’s published three poetry books: Tethered to the Earth, The Land of Give and Take and Stichomythia. Riyeff also teaches and is a translator, poet and scholar of medieval literature. His books include Old English Rule of Saint Benedict, In the Bosom of the Father and Sunk in Your Shipwreck. For more information about this reading (which is free and open to the public), call 414-288-1669 or visit marquette.edu/haggerty.

Gallery Night for “God Gave Me a Song” Oct. 25 (5:30 p.m.) and Oct. 26 (12 noon) King Drive Commons Gallery and Studio of African Diaspora Culture 2767 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

The community is invited to celebrate the opening of an exhibit titled “God Gave Me a Song.” It is directed and curated by Marquita Edwards in recognition of the strengths and resiliency of African Americans through some of their songs, dramatization, poetry and artworks. Attendees will see the featured quilts, fine art paintings, photography and memorabilia. There will also be dramatizations, live music, lectures and delicious culinary delights provided by Pas Da Peas Catering. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the gallery’s Facebook page.

“More Pink Noise: Works by the Stella Collective” Oct. 25-Jan. 11, 2020 Var West Gallery 423 W. Pierce St.

Var West’s ​More Pink Noise: Works by the Stella Collective is a group exhibition featuring 11 artists. Rooted in photography, the artists’ individual approaches also incorporate video, installation, fiber, sound and sculpture, exploring and expanding upon the boundaries of each medium. For the past several years, the Stella Collective has been cultivating support among women in the fine art world; its members gather monthly to show and critique new work, develop practices and promote community. As for the “pink noise” part, it’s a metaphor for the dynamics of the collective: a pink noise sonic pattern is a mixture of all the audible frequencies playing simultaneously, where every octave has equal power. For more information, call 414-305-2444 or visit varwestgallery.com.