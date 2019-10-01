Visual Arts Preview: Oct. 3-9, 2019

× Expand Christo, Wrapped Studebaker, 2015. Lithograph with screenprint and collage. 17 × 21 in. Courtesy of Landfall Press, Inc. © Christo Javacheff and Landfall Press, Inc.

“Landfall Press: Five Decades of Printmaking” Oct. 3-Feb. 9, 2020 Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive

“The Landfall Press exhibition and the Landfall Press Archive both present a wide range of subjects and styles, and several of the works redefine what a print can be,” said Nikki Otten, associate curator of prints and drawings at the Milwaukee Art Museum. “The diversity of voices in the Landfall Press Archive enhances our collection, and we are pleased to be part of Landfall’s artistic and educational legacy.” This new exhibition features approximately 100 editioned prints, many from the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Landfall Press Archive, that are the result of collaboration and experimentation at Landfall. Stories from the workshop are brought to life through photographs, videos and documents, and a lithography press and printing materials showcase the hand-printing process that the workshop sustains and advances. For more information, call 414-224-3200 or visit mam.org.

“Noah’s Wife: An Evening of Art and Literature” Friday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m. Gallery 2o7 207 E. Buffalo St., Ste. 130

Lindsay Starck—Milwaukee native and author of the novel Noah’s Wife—collaborates with six artists for an evening of art and literature at Gallery 2o7 in Downtown Milwaukee. Each participating artist presents a unique piece of art that was inspired by Starck’s debut novel. At the opening reception on Friday, Starck will conduct a brief presentation followed by a Q&A session, and then each of the participating artists will explain the inspiration for their work. Books will be available for purchase and for signing by the author following the presentation. The six artists are Ann Baer, Jeanne Nikolai Olivieri, Stacy Ollmann, David Schaefer, Julia Taylor and Robert Zondag. The exhibition will run through Oct. 24. For more information, call 414-431-2368 or visit gallery2o7.com.