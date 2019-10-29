Visual Arts Preview: Oct 31-Nov. 6, 2019

× Expand From “A Mobile Home” at Var Gallery (643 S. Second St.) running Nov. 2-30, 2019

“A Mobile Home” is a two-person exhibition featuring works from Milwaukee-based artists Siara Berry and Melissa Dorn, both of whom herein explore the objects that are associated with labor, women’s work and domesticity. For this exhibition, Dorn and Berry present work that explores the function of home; specifically, its mobility, impermanence and our ever-changing relationship to the physical structures we leave behind. As the artists wrote: “A Mobile Home: a place so static, a place long gone, a place so mobile, home must move on. As domestic environments evolve, as do our memories, our relationship to place and how we cope with the discomfort of change. ​‘A Mobile Home’ is an exhibition focused on what stays, what goes and the space in between.” For more information, call 414-763-5585 or visit vargallery.com.

Fine Art and Craft Festival Sunday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Grace Center 250 E. Juneau Ave.

“The Fine Art and Craft Festival provides a unique opportunity to make connections between Downtown residents and great local artisans,” says Brian Hackmann, who oversees community outreach at Grace Lutheran Church, host of this event, now in its 11th year. This year’s artisans include Cream City Caramels, Square One Soaps, Filigree Jewelry, Lady Catie Art, Jack and Joie (Milwaukee- and Wisconsin-inspired kitchen accessories and home décor), Essential Raw Naturals (organic, vegan and multi-purpose body balms), Cultivate Taste (assorted, fine, loose-leaf teas), Thai Village (various handcrafted baskets and ornaments), photography prints and more. There will also be live music and a raffle for various pieces of artwork. Admission is free. For more information, visit gracedowntown.org.