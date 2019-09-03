Visual Arts Preview: Sept. 5-11, 2019

From Magnificent Machines of Milwaukee

“Discarded” Sept. 6-Oct. 27 5 Points Art Gallery & Studios 3514 N. Port Washington Road

5 Points Art Gallery & Studios extends its visual representation of Chicago artists from its “This Is America” group exhibition to “Discarded,” a two-person showcase of conceptual found-object assemblages by Marvin Tate and Spencer Hutchinson. “Discarded” demonstrates the continual lifecycle of objects in the world as Tate and Hutchinson execute masterful, up-cycled assemblages from the tossed, lost and gentrified rubbish saturating The Windy City’s urban landscape. For more information, call 414-988-4021 or visit facebook.com/5ptsartgallery.

“Magnificent Machines of Milwaukee” Sept. 6-Dec. 22 Grohmann Museum 1000 N. Broadway

Whether it’s typing on a QWERTY keyboard, riding a motorcycle, adjusting the thermostat or driving a boat with an outboard motor, we have all been influenced by a Milwaukee engineer-inventor. From household names like the Sawzall to more arcane developments like DESCO’s diving apparatus, “Magnificent Machines of Milwaukee” seeks to highlight not only Milwaukee-born equipment and machinery but also the engineers who created them. Thomas Fehring, engineer and author of Magnificent Machines of Milwaukee serves as guest curator of this exhibition, which features such notable items as Nash automobiles, Flying Merkel motorcycles, Evinrude outboards, Johnson Controls environmental systems, Master Lock locks and Stereo Realist cameras. For more information, call 414-277-2300 or visit msoe.edu/grohmann-museum.