Villa Terrace’s ‘Expressions in Iron’

Blacksmithing developedas a trade many centuries ago, when forging iron into functional objects wasmore of a necessity. Through the ages this trade acquired an artisticsensibility, with creative design and expertise incorporated into theblacksmith’s work. The Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum(2220 N. Terrace Ave.)showcases the art inherent to blacksmithing in the exhibit “Dan Nauman:Expressions in Iron” (through June 27).

Nauman presents morethan 30 pieces, both large and small, that reinterpret metalwork into afunctional and contemporary art form. Candlesticks, garden gates, kitchenutensils and railings share gallery space with several sculptural ironworks.





Metalwork exhibits andartists like Nauman demonstrate the amazing, imaginative works that can beforged from hammer and cold, hard steel. While several pieces reflect strengthand tenacity, including Table, otherslike Black Rose, Oak Leaf and Grape Vine showa softer touch with lifelike textures of bark, leaves and vines. Metal appearsto softly intertwine around flowers or fruit.





The artist’s fourexamples of fireplace tool sets, objects commissioned by individuals for theirprivate homes, also depict the imaginative, decorative side of functionalpieces. Each set displays originality, ranging from primitive yet elegantsimplicity to the ornate, with one set bearing the flaming head of a dragon.





Nauman names CyrilColnik as an inspiration, and the museum’s permanent Colnik collection andarchives occupy a second-floor gallery opposite the Nauman exhibit. ThoughNauman expertly expresses himself through the forging and molding of steel,viewers will better understand Colnik’s masterworks and this art form ingeneral if the two are viewed together.





As viewers see thisinterrelated context, they will appreciate the difficulty and complexity offashioning artwork from metals. The Nauman exhibition at Villa Terrace providesan excellent opportunity to contrast the historical and contemporary visions oftwo artists to gain a more complete understanding of this infrequentlyexhibited art medium.