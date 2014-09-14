What pairs better with a 1997 vintage Altamura Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - early Wisconsin regional art or contemporary video art and sculptures? Vintage MOWA 2014 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art is your opportunity to find out. This wine tasting, auction and fundraiser event will feature 60 wines from across the US, to be accompanied with food from Timmer's Restaurant and swinging tunes from The Mark Martin Jazz Triptych.

Vintage cocktail attire is encouraged, so put on your top hat, tie up your white tie, brush off your tails, dude up your shirtfront, put in your shirt studs, and polish your nails. Vintage MOWA 2014 takes place on September 20 from 6-10 p.m. Registration information can be found here.