Haggerty Museum of Art's Virtual Community Day: Hidden Stories

Join us for this fun, FREE, family-friendly virtual exploration of Hidden Stories on Wednesday, April 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Create art, meet the Haggerty Museum of Art’s community partners, enjoy live and pre-recorded sessions, and discover new ways to engage with the Museum.

Welcome! (9:30–10 a.m.)

Haggerty Museum of Art team will introduce our event partners and give a brief orientation of the event platform.

Visual Art Workshops (accessible throughout the event)

Explore a new media and learn some new skills with UWM ArtsECO fellows!

Morning Mini Tour (10:40–11:10 a.m.)

Join Riveredge Nature Center for a mini tour of a community art project that has woven together stories of human experiences along the Milwaukee River across generations. Participants were invited to mold and paint clay artworks that relate to their personal reflections and interactions with this local waterway. Launched during Fall 2019 this project was funded through a Mary L. Nohl grant awarded to Riveredge to display artworks at its River Outpost facility (a building dedicated to water-based education) and along the property that follows the Milwaukee River’s path. The individual clay pieces were fired, arranged, and incorporated into sculptural pieces that tell a collective story of many voices by Mequon based artist Sally Duback.

Haggerty’s Hidden Stories (11:15–11:45 a.m.)

Dive into the mysteries of the “Unknown” within the Haggerty Museum of Art collection.

Mindful Lunch (11:55 a.m.–12:50 p.m.)

Join Christine Fleming, Manager of Community Engagement, and Tania Espinoza Bonilla, Art Across Curriculum Educator, for a Mindful Moments with Art session. Learn new ways to slow down and experience art viewing strategies, mindfulness techniques, time for personal growth and group reflection to connect with others.

Create Your Own Story (accessible throughout the event, Hope will be available to chat 12:55 a.m.–1:55 p.m.)

ACLU of Wisconsin, youth organizer Hope Owens-Wilson and MKE County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde discuss the history of Black Oral Tradition and how it can be used as a tool for civic engagement and building community.

Afternoon Tour (2– 3 p.m.)

Tour of To Paint is to Live: The Art of Erich Lichtblau-Leskly. In 1944, a group of artists were deported from the Theresienstadt Ghetto because of their work. Fearing for his life, Erich Lichtblau-Leskly cut up his cartoons that documented life in the ghetto. His wife hid them under a floorboard in her barrack. This Hidden Story highlights the ways in which art enlivens us even in times of darkness. This exhibit is on display at Jewish Museum Milwaukee through May 30.