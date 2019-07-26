Visit Wisconsin State Fair's Art Walk and Garden Walk

× Expand Photo credit: Blaine Schultz

The Wisconsin State Fair returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis for its 2019 run from August 1-11. Dreaming of cream puffs? Looking forward to that can't-miss concert? Interested in the visual arts events at the fair? The Shepherd Express Wisconsin State Fair Guide has you covered! This special section is brought t you by the State Fair.

You wouldn’t know it, but there is a greenspace hidden behind the 84th St. Transit Center at the Wisconsin Stare Fair. Exploratory Park features Art Walk and Garden Walk stops.

Photo credit: Blaine Schultz Bears carved into an old ash tree on the Wisconsin State Fair Art Walk

The newly landscaped Art Walk that offers benches next to the trickling Paradise Pond. Topiary herons and birdhouses repurposed from old State Fair awards mingle with Bonsai trees and a pagoda. Decorative bamboo fencing cordons off areas in the Japanese-Inspired Garden in the Garden Walk.

Jill Albanese, Director of Competitive Exhibits points to a small clearing in the nearby Art Walk, “We had an Ash tree that wasn’t doing well. In honor of Smokey the Bear’s 75th Anniversary we had these carved,” she says pointing to two bears climbing the tree named Bears at the Fair. “Even the benches surround the carving are also formerly part of the tree.” The area will also include an oversize chess board for anyone who wants to play.

The transformed area is a great spot to escape the bustling crowds State Fair attracts. The log cabin to the south of the garden will be the History Building to house a portion of the State Fair’s extensive archive including Molly Mo the cow. The tranquil area gives fairgoers is an entirely different take on traditional exhibits.