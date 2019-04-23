Visual Arts Preview: April 18-24, 2019

Evelyn Patricia Terry, In America, Wandering and Saving Souls

Gallery Night and Day

April 26 and 27

various locations

Now in its 31st year, Gallery Night and Day is a two-day premier art event taking place in the numerous art galleries, private companies and public spaces that grace several Milwaukee neighborhoods. Such notable venues as the David Barnett Gallery, Pfister Hotel, Frank Juarez Gallery, MIAD, The Alice Wilds, Harley-Davison Museum, Nō Studios, The Warehouse and many more will be open and ready to show you some of the finest art works the city has to offer. Gallery Night and Day is for all ages and from the art-scene novice to the experienced art connoisseur. All told, 37 Milwaukee locations are participating in 2019’s event. For more information, visit historicthirdward.org.

“Of the Between”

April 26-May 18

Kenilworth Square East Gallery

2155 N. Prospect Ave.

A stunning spring tradition of the UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts returns to Kenilworth Square East Gallery this month as several Department of Art and Design MFA candidates celebrate the conclusion of three years of artistic exploration. “Of the Between” is the title of UWM’s 2019 Spring MFA Exhibition. It features artworks by Jessica Holz, Katie Lemieux, Madeline Martin and Adam Stoner. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

WaterMarks Walk

Saturday, April 27, 2 p.m.

Kaszubes Park, Jones Island

Join artist Alexis Rockman and Dan Adams, planning director at Harbor District, Inc., for an informal walk for community members around portions of Milwaukee’s Harbor District. This place-based experience is part of WaterMarks—a citywide public art project developed by artist Mary Miss inviting citizens of Milwaukee to explore and understand the water systems supporting their lives. The walk begins in Kaszubes Park on Jones Island (which can be accessed by Carferry or Lincoln Memorial drives on the south end of the peninsula). For more information, send an email to haggertym@marquette.edu or call 414-288-7290.

“America’s Favor/Guests Who Came to Dinner (and Stayed!)”

April 28-July 28

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

“America”—from its origins to present-day news reports of divisiveness—is a recurrent theme in Evelyn Patricia Terry’s work. Over the course of more than 50 years, Terry has made several bodies of work that address the “conundrum of coexistence that repeatedly occupies the news, my thoughts and many conversations.” In “America’s Favor/Guests Who Came to Dinner (and Stayed!)”—the most recent in a series of exhibitions on the theme—she brings together different bodies of work: an iconic table installation, artist books and mixed-media works that layer drawings and other forms of mark-making on sewn rag paper pieces. For more information, call 414-446-8794 or visit lyndensculpturegarden.org.