Visual Arts Preview: Dog Days at Lynden

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lynden Sculpture Garden

The garden offers this specially designated day in which your canine companions can accompany your romp through the lovely grounds.

“Dog Days at Lynden” Saturday, Dec. 21 Lynden Sculpture Garden 2145 W. Brown Deer Road

Lynden Sculpture Garden offers a unique experience of art in nature through its collection of more than 50 monumental sculptures across 40 acres of park, lake and woodland. The garden offers specially designated days throughout the year in which your canine companions can accompany your romp through the lovely grounds. This Saturday’s Dog Days at Lynden (the last one of 2019) is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free to members (and dogs!) or with admission to the sculpture garden. Cross-country skiers and snowshoers are also welcome. Please note that dogs must be leashed and considerate of other visitors—canine and human.