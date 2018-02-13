Visual Arts Preview: Feb. 15, 2018

Sugar Maple Auctions Abstract Art For Concrete Aid

Each morning, the relentless 24-hour news cycle presents us with fresh outrages and up-to-date disasters, which divert our overwhelmed minds from ongoing situations of need. Such is the case in Puerto Rico, still reeling from Hurricane Maria of September 2017.

In celebration and solidarity with the Puerto Ricans who are rebuilding their world, Adrienne Pierluissi, artist and owner of Bay View’s Sugar Maple, has organized an event from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18. Pierluissi will be auctioning and raffling off more than 30 of her abstract paintings, some of which have spent the past few months tuning the Sugar Maple’s singular ambiance. Gift certificates from local businesses will also be in the raffle and auction. All the proceeds will go directly to Casa Pueblo, a non-profit environmental organization based in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico. The funds will contribute to water filtration and solar panels for Puerto Rico’s mountainous regions, which have received less attention in the relief efforts and from which Pierluissi’s parents hail. “These people aren’t waiting for handouts,” says Pierluissi, “They’re working together to build sustainable systems that they can be accountable for.”

Puerto Rican food will be supplied by Iron Grate BBQ, DanDan, Lazy Susan MKE and Merriment Social. A selection of beers from Latin-American inspired micro-brewery 5 Rabbit Cervecería will also be available.

“REPLAY”

Oshkosh Public Museum

1331 Algoma Blvd., Oshkosh

The recent Google Arts & Culture craze proved how gratifying it is to look at a work of art and see oneself peering back. “REPLAY,” opening Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Oshkosh Public Museum, also focuses on the familiar, but reflects back pop culture tropes that have fired our imaginations, shaped our conception of heroism and accompanied our relaxation. The more than 30 works on display draw inspiration from iconic figures including PAC-MAN, Wonder Woman, Teletubbies and Darth Vader.

“High Thread Count: Art Quilts by Pat Kroth”

Saint John’s On The Lake

1840 N. Prospect Ave.

Many art quilts blur the boundaries of form and function. They enchant the eye and warm the body. They invite disinterested contemplation while framed by bedposts. Pat Kroth’s quilts flip this script by doing away with functionality. The Wisconsin fiber artist’s quilts are installed to hang from the ceiling with spotlights illuminating them like stained glass become textile. An exhibition of Kroth’s work opens on Feb. 15 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art’s satellite location, Saint John’s On The Lake. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m. Kroth will give an artist’s talk at 7 p.m.