Visual Arts Preview: Mar. 14-20, 2019

Emerging Artists Exhibition March 15-April 20 Var Gallery 643 S. Second St.

Var Gallery’s fourth annual Emerging Artists Exhibition will showcase “six select artists from both MIAD and UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts,” says Nykoli Koslow, gallery assistant and communications manager. “Most artists have graduated within the last year. Featured artists will include Molly Hassler, Melissa Mursch, Brian Pfizer, Brennen Steines, Emma Ponath and Izzy Waite. This is one of Var’s most anticipated exhibitions as it showcases what’s yet to come within Milwaukee’s thriving arts scene.” For more information, visit vargallery.com.

“The Tiveys: Looks, Sounds, Smells Like the Universe” March 15-April 28 REAL TINSEL 1013 W. Historic Mitchell St.

The Tiveys—Hap, Quinn and Rhys, explore time and the Universe through a multi-disciplinary installation of smells, sounds and visual arts. The show feeds off the work Endless Events, a scroll from the “Origins Project” that maps the Universe’s scale from the smallest possible space-time dimension of energy-matter (1.6 x e-32 mm) to the largest known scale of a discreet region of galaxy clusters (8.8 x e+29 mm). Somewhere near the center lies the scale of our physical body inhabited and defined by human consciousness. As Mr. Spock would surely opine, “Fascinating.” For more information, call 347-683-0197 or visit realtinsel.com.

bruise bullet flower Saturday, March 16 Woodland Pattern Book Center 720 E. Locust St.

Poet and visual artist Rachel Eliza Griffiths will give a reading at Woodland Pattern at 7 p.m. in response to her new photography exhibition, bruise bullet flower, which is currently on display in the Center’s gallery. Griffiths’ exhibition documents the strength, vulnerability and beauty of black and brown queer bodies existing under the daily threat of gun violence in the U.S. This exhibition at Woodland Pattern is the national debut for Griffiths’ project. A chapbook published by Woodland Pattern in celebration of bruise bullet flower will be available to event attendees free of cost. It features photographs from the exhibition and poetry from 11 authors of color. For more information, call 414-263-5001 or visit woodlandpattern.org.