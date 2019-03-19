Visual Arts Preview: Mar. 21-27, 2019

× Expand facebook.com/LyndenSculptureGarden Lynden Sculpture Garden

“Entanglement: Earth, Fire and Human Stories”

Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m.-noon

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

In this workshop (for educators only) led by teachers-in-residence Sue Pezanoski Browne and Katie Hobday, participants will view examples of how people throughout history have used clay for functional and artistic purposes and investigate how the making and using of clay objects literally and symbolically “entangles” humans with earth (the ground on which we walk) and Earth (our home planet). Attending educators will be invited to write personal stories, memories and/or hopes that will then be placed in the interiors of clay vessels. These vessels may also have a connection to sound, as participants may choose to create wind chimes or a rattle. For more information, call 414-446-8794 or visit lyndensculpturegarden.org.

“Clement Meadmore: Models and Large-Scale Works”

Saturday, March 23, 2 p.m.

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

Subtitled “A Talk with Jonathan Lippincott, Ellen Goldberg and Hugo Rivera,” this free event is a gallery talk held in conjunction with Lynden’s current Clement Meadmore exhibition. Lippincott will place Meadmore’s work in the context of his contemporaries and discuss the artist’s deep involvement in the process of making his large-scale works. He will be joined by Goldberg and Rivera for an informal conversation about the artist, his love of jazz and his legacy. A reception follows. For more information, call 414-446-8794 or visit lyndensculpturegarden.org